Shawna M. Conner, 41, of Petrolia passed away on December 27, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born in Clarion, Pa., on July 7, 1978, she was the daughter of her late mother Carrol McCall Erickson and step-father Joe Erickson.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School. She began working at the former Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville, becoming a Certified Nursing Assitant.

She later began a career at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was well known as a compassionate and reliable caregiver. She was employed at Sunnyview for the last 15 years before her illness prevented her to continue.

She was Christian by faith. Shawna loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hiking or camping as well as being a devoted Steelers fan. She loved watching and attending the Steeler games.

She is survived by her husband Timothy Conner of Petrolia. Her daughter Briawna Cookson of Petrolia; and her son Ethan Cookson of Petrolia.

