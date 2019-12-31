 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Shawna M. Conner

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Shawna M. Conner, 41, of Petrolia passed away on December 27, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born in Clarion, Pa., on July 7, 1978, she was the daughter of her late mother Carrol McCall Erickson and step-father Joe Erickson.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School. She began working at the former Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville, becoming a Certified Nursing Assitant.

She later began a career at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was well known as a compassionate and reliable caregiver. She was employed at Sunnyview for the last 15 years before her illness prevented her to continue.

She was Christian by faith. Shawna loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hiking or camping as well as being a devoted Steelers fan. She loved watching and attending the Steeler games.

She is survived by her husband Timothy Conner of Petrolia. Her daughter Briawna Cookson of Petrolia; and her son Ethan Cookson of Petrolia.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.