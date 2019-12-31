 

TRAFFIC ALERT: Slippery Road Conditions, Several Crashes Reported in Clarion County

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_6008 (1)

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Slippery road conditions are being reported and crews are responding to several crashes in the Clarion County area.

With the temperature dropping and snow continuing to fall, slippery conditions are being reported on many roads throughout the area.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com there were several crashes reported in the county on Friday afternoon.

A vehicle was reported to have struck a utility pole on State Route 68 near Siverling Road in Monroe Township around 2:35 p.m.

IMG_6005

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared around 3:00 p.m.

Another one-vehicle crash was reported around 2:55 p.m. in the area of 1455 East End Road in Paint Township.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared around 3:19 p.m.

Around 3:11 p.m., a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported in the area of Stone House Road in Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

1D4A9268

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Emergency personnel remained at the scene as of 3:50 p.m.

Caution is advised as emergency personnel have reported slippery road conditions.

Police are expected to release additional information within the next 48 hours.

