Joyce Ann (Stahlman) Mumford, 85, of Brookville, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born on March 23, 1934, to the late Robert L. and Lillian (Bryan) Stahlman in Limestone Twp., Clarion Co., PA.

Joyce graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.

She married Ralph Leroy Mumford on January 22, 1955, in Corsica, PA; Ralph preceded her in passing on January 5, 2015.

She worked with her husband running the Exxon Gas Station in Brookville, PA for 28 years, she also worked at Mumford Tire and Repairs.

Joyce was a near lifetime member of the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church in Corsica, PA, beginning her life in the church at eight years old.

Joyce was a very determined woman and an incredibly hard worker. Her workmanship was appreciated and praised by all who knew her and worked with her, she worked tirelessly and with constant care.

Joyce is survived by one son; Gary L. (Bev) Mumford of Corsica, PA; one daughter; Valerie A. (Rich) McKinley of Brookville, PA; four grandchildren; Becky (Craig) Griffin, Kevin (Mandee) Mumford, Emily McKinley, Jason McKinley; and four great-grandchildren; Wyatt Griffin, Kolton Griffin, Kylie Mumford, and Kevin Mumford.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in passing by one brother; Robert “Bob” Stahlman.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

