Vehicle Hydroplanes on Route 66, Crashes into Ditch

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say a vehicle hydroplaned and struck a ditch along State Route 66 on Monday morning.

According to police, around 9:27 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 35-year-old Anya N. Ramsey, of Harrisburg, was operating a 2008 Dodge Avenger, traveling north on State Route 66 near Boise Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say Ramsey was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle came into contact with standing water on the road. The vehicle exited the right side of the northbound lane and struck a ditch.

Ramsey was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

She was cited for driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.

Frank’s Towing assisted at the scene.

