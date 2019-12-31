Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

The County of Venango – Tax Clerk

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Tax Clerk (35 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Tax Claim Office.

Required qualifications: High School diploma or equivalent plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

Must have two to four years’ working experience in office environment, accounting, cashier/teller, abstractor, county government or court system.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, December 31st, 2019 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Positions at Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank is accepting applications for multiple positions.

Senior Credit Analyst

SUMMARY

The Senior Credit Analyst provides expert support to the Bank’s lending function along with facilitating key loan portfolio management objectives. This position performs highly technical credit and financial statement analysis utilized in the underwriting of new commercial loan requests, renewals of open-end commercial lines of credit, and ongoing financial reviews for the Bank’s most complex customer relationships.

This position also advises the Senior Credit Officer in the use of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority. The Senior Credit Analyst may also be granted a certain level of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority from the Board of Directors. This position also offers expert advice and guidance to the documentation and credit services area within the Corporate Banking Department.

A secondary function of this position is to perform various loan portfolio management processes including preparation of the Bank’s ALLL, monthly Board of Director loan information reports, classified loan administration, various concentration and stress test analysis, along with other necessary portfolio management directives.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Baccalaureate Degree in Business/Finance/Accounting

5 years of bank credit analyst experience

Excellent proficiency with computers and office software

Excellent analytical and problem solving abilities

Strong verbal communication and business/technical writing skills

High degree of initiative

Must be well organized and able to handle multiple projects and tight deadlines

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to see and adjust visual focus, to use hands to handle objects and/or tools, to sit, to stand, to talk and to hear. The employee is occasionally required to walk and lift up to 15 pounds.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: Knox

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

SUMMARY

Provides exceptional customer service. Represents the bank to customers through accurately and efficiently processing a variety of transactions. Expands existing and develops new customer relationships by cross-selling and referring bank products and services. Utilizes sales and referral skills to ensure customers’ needs are met. Provides assistance and responds to customer questions and concerns.

JOB DUTIES

Provides excellent customer service, which includes the prompt acknowledgment of customers and maintaining a friendly and courteous disposition; ensures that customers are satisfied with all transaction requests; maintains a professional image.

Completes customer transactions including cashing checks, receiving deposits, distributing withdrawals, processing transfers, accepting loan payments, redeeming savings bonds, and cashier’s checks, completing stop payments, etc.

Initiates discussion to determine customer needs; explains the features and benefits of various types of products and services.

Expands customer relationships by suggesting and selling additional products and services based on customers’ needs through a variety of cross-selling techniques; refers customers to appropriate staff when necessary.

Promotes the sales and service culture in conjunction with corporate objectives; actively participates and provides input in weekly sales meetings.

Achieves and/or exceeds established performance and personal production goals.

Meets and/or exceeds required referrals of Farmers National Financial Services investment products and services.

Complies with all regulatory and bank policies and procedures; completes all required training and demonstrates acquired learning by consistently achieving required test scores.

Maintains thorough knowledge of the features and benefits of all retail banking products and services; demonstrates acquired knowledge by consistently achieving required test scores.

Adheres to all operational policies and procedures.

Responds to questions from customers regarding retail bank products and services; receives and resolves routine customer issues; researches customer inquiries.

Balances teller drawer daily; balances ATM as needed; balances and verifies vault as needed.

Provide assistance as needed to Head Teller and CSR; perform Head Teller and CSR duties as required.

Participates in and promotes a teamwork atmosphere in the branch.

Participates in community activities as needed to generate visibility and contact for the bank.

Promotes the vision of Farmers National Bank.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: East Brady

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

SUMMARY

Provides exceptional customer service. Represents the bank to customers through accurately and efficiently processing a variety of transactions. Expands existing and develops new customer relationships by cross-selling and referring bank products and services. Utilizes sales and referral skills to ensure customers’ needs are met. Provides assistance and responds to customer questions and concerns.

JOB DUTIES

Provides excellent customer service, which includes the prompt acknowledgment of customers and maintaining a friendly and courteous disposition; ensures that customers are satisfied with all transaction requests; maintains a professional image.

Completes customer transactions including cashing checks, receiving deposits, distributing withdrawals, processing transfers, accepting loan payments, redeeming savings bonds, and cashier’s checks, completing stop payments, etc.

Initiates discussion to determine customer needs; explains the features and benefits of various types of products and services.

Expands customer relationships by suggesting and selling additional products and services based on customers’ needs through a variety of cross-selling techniques; refers customers to appropriate staff when necessary.

Promotes the sales and service culture in conjunction with corporate objectives; actively participates and provides input in weekly sales meetings.

Achieves and/or exceeds established performance and personal production goals.

Meets and/or exceeds required referrals of Farmers National Financial Services investment products and services.

Complies with all regulatory and bank policies and procedures; completes all required training and demonstrates acquired learning by consistently achieving required test scores.

Maintains thorough knowledge of the features and benefits of all retail banking products and services; demonstrates acquired knowledge by consistently achieving required test scores.

Adheres to all operational policies and procedures.

Responds to questions from customers regarding retail bank products and services; receives and resolves routine customer issues; researches customer inquiries.

Balances teller drawer daily; balances ATM as needed; balances and verifies vault as needed.

Provide assistance as needed to Head Teller and CSR; perform Head Teller and CSR duties as required.

Participates in and promotes a teamwork atmosphere in the branch.

Participates in community activities as needed to generate visibility and contact for the bank.

Promotes the vision of Farmers National Bank.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring staff to fill positions at the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Full-Time Property Manager

The YMCA is hiring a full-time Property Manager to oversee all building maintenance and housekeeping operations. The position is 35-39 hours per week. Applicant must have a background in facility maintenance, construction, or related field. This is a management position.

Responsibilities include security, budgeting, equipment maintenance and ensuring a culture of cleanliness and safety. Experience in managing HVAC, pool operation, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and mechanicals are important.

As a member of the leadership team, responsibilities include membership development, risk management, building supervision, annual giving campaigns, and attending YMCA functions. This position is responsible for modeling, teaching and exemplifying core values, which are inherent to the mission and purpose of the YMCA.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is December 20.

Part-Time Snow Maintenance

The Snow Maintenance Position is responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around YMCA building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve membership. Hours may vary depending on weather.

Apply in person at the Clarion County YMCA or submit an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA at jkelley@clarionymca.net. Application deadline is December 20.

Lifeguards: Part-time

The YMCA is hiring part-time lifeguards to work varying shifts at the Clarion County YMCA. Schedules are flexible. Lifeguard training is available. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is January 2, 2020.

EVERY position positively impacts others at the Y – JOIN US, WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

2nd Shift, Shop 2 Mechanic

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is looking to hire a 2nd Shift Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair, and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work under indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile and stationary equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies.

Work under indirect supervision.

Mentor SSE personnel as directed.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Valid Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Must meet company minimum standards for drivers.

Class B state inspection license.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in or working to become proficient in each of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to obtain and maintain a current Medical Examiner’s Certificate as stated in 49 CFR 391.43(h)

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

Apply @ https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minichs Towing and Recovery

Minichs Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County, and surrounding areas.

Minichs services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, perform collision repairs, and RV repair services.

Minichs provides towing /recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty and light duty vehicles 24/7.

Minichs Towing is looking to hire the following positions:

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

They repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

They are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply:

Fill out an application at,

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

No phone calls please.

Full-time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse for their Home Health team.

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfor@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

FULL-TIME Human Services Positions at The County of Venango

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) and Chore/Maintenance Worker III ($10.81/hr.).

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. We provide to full-time employees employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Service Coordinator III: You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Also, the position offers a $750 sign-on bonus upon employment and an additional $750 after one year of satisfactory performance in the position. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours.

Chore/Maintenance Worker III: During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 12/13/19.

Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com . Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Chef

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is hiring a chef.

Interested individuals should apply by stopping at Ramada’s front desk for an application and ask for either Elisha or Jenn for more information.

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring for multiple positions.

YMCA MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Membership Coordinator will assist the Marketing & Membership Director and serve as a team leader, supervising all membership staff. Exemplary customer service skills are key to the position. Working with people of all ages and backgrounds is required. Supervision and training of staff, creating membership reports, implementation of membership procedures, interaction with customers, development of goals and strategies to motivate staff, implementation of promotions, programs and events to serve members, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment is required.

Administrative skills, including working with computer software is necessary. Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel are required. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 25 to 29 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA PROGRAM ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in the areas of Aquatics and/or Sports Departments. Assistant will lead programs, teach or officiate youth sports, teach or assist with swim lessons, train staff, schedule, hire, manage volunteers and assist with other duties as needed.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports and aquatics programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 15-20 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an Operations Assistant to work hand-in-hand with the YMCA Branch Director to carry out administrative duties including scheduling, letter writing, donation tracking, human resource management, email responses, requests for donations, mailings and other operations.

Applicant must be efficient in office related tasks including typing, Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Candidate will work well independently with ability to prioritize. Administrative experience is preferred. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 5-10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

Multiple Positions Available at Ramada Bar and Grill

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is hiring servers, bartenders, and cooks.

Interested individuals should apply by stopping at Ramada’s front desk for an application and ask for either Elisha, Jenn, or Kurtis for more information.

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, PA 16214

Traffic Controller

CT Utility Services, Inc.

CT Utility Services, Inc. is looking for reliable and dependable people to hire for the position of Traffic Controller (Flagman).

Hours vary and you generally work Monday thru Friday. Some Weekends and some over night work is sometimes required.

Starting pay rate is $10 per hour.

Drivers License is Required and must have reliable transportation to the shop.

On the Job Training is provided, as well as a 4 hour computer based certification course is required.

If you think you might be interested you can call the shop at (814)678-2122 and leave a message and phone number to be called at or you can email Ryan at ryan.smith@ctutility.com.

Part-Time Short Cook and Part-Time Waitress

The Liberty House Restaurant

The Liberty House Restaurant is seeking a Part-time short cook and part time waitress.

Experience is refereed, but will train. Hours will vary.

Interested individuals may apply in person at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion during regular business hours.

Tuesday through Friday 8-8 Sundays 8-1.

Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 12/10/2019 at: Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Mental Health Worker and Life Skills Worker at Abraxas

Abraxas

Abraxas has multiple openings for full-time positions.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families.

Abraxas has new starting rates for these positions: $12.00 per hour for MH Aides, Life Skills Worker I, and Cook and $13.00 per hour starting rate for Life Skills Worker II.

Mental Health Worker

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma and one year prior experience in food preparation obtained in commercial, military, or institutional setting strongly preferred.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence. Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Life Skills Worker I

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

Compensation Base: $12.00-17.45/Hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position is eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Completes security calls to night supervisor.

Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s).

Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures client location.

Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions: None

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including: High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Life Skills Worker II

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

Compensation Base: $13.00-18.88/Hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

The position qualifies for $1000.00 Sign-On Bonus.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc…).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc…).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions: None

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including: High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence. Valid registered vehicle insurance

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

To apply for these jobs and view other Abraxas job listings, click here.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, criminal or juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Office Assistant-Secretary

Riverhill Automotive

Looking for a job?

Riverhill Automotive in Shippenville has an opening for an Office Assistant-Secretary.

DETAILS:

Full time Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

$10-$15 per hour depending on experience

Paid Holidays/Paid time off

Experience is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person

QUALIFICATIONS:

Computer skills

Microsoft office

QuickBooks

Multi-tasking

Very organized

Willing to learn new tasks

Positive attitude

TASKS INCLUDE:

Filing

Greeting Customers

Answering phones

Scheduling Appointments

Updating social media and website

Delivering advertising

Setting up vendor accounts

Accounts billable and receivable

Send resume to riverhillautomotive@gmail.com

Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. has an opening for a Registered Nurse on our Hospice Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent documentation skills, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health Insurance, Dental Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Road

Clarion, PA, 16214

or

via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Special Education and Science Teacher

Taylor Diversion Programs – Lighthouse Island Academy

Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking a PA certified Special Education Teacher and a Science Teacher for students grade 9-12.

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks a positive, knowledgeable teacher who will assist and maintain special education students’ success in academics, interpersonal and daily living skills.

LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job!

While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

This is a salaried Full-time position of $35,000.00/year, with an added health benefit equal to approximately $4,500.00 OR if Part-time, a salary will be determined on number of hours worked per week. The health benefit will not be included.

Job Type: Full-time/Part-time

Please send resume to:

ksmithtdp@gmail.com

or

call 814.931.8748 for additional information.

Automotive Estimator

Gatesman Autobody

Automotive Estimator Needed at Gatesman Autobody.

Appraiser’s License is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred. We are looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Full Time Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full Time Auto Mechanic

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at:

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Full and Part Time Positions

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or call 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Supervisor of Mortgage Processing

Local financial institution

Local financial institution is currently seeking qualified individuals for the position of Supervisor of Mortgage Processing.

Prior supervisory experience is highly recommended but not required. Experience with various real estate loan documents and procedures is necessary.

Preference will be given to those applicants with experience on the LaserPro platform.

Candidates should submit resumes and salary requirements to:

mortgagesupv.job@gmail.com by November 22, 2019.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

Help give the gift of sight and join our team!

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has career opportunities available as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive and team oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Also, must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at different Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed.

Travel benefits are provided along with a competitive wage.

Full-time positions are offered a full benefit package. Opportunities available to learn, develop and advance your skills.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Employment applications are available online at Laurel Eye Careers. EOE

Automotive Mechanic

Service Access & Management, Inc. (SAM, Inc.)

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Mechanic

This position includes state inspections, oil changes, general maintenance, and assisting the Head Mechanic.

This could also include towing and service calls.

A valid driver’s license and state inspection license is required.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com

or…

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

Gatesman Auto Body is located at 28177 PA-66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

We look forward to hearing from you!

