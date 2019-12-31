Woman Faces Charges for Biting Boyfriend, Attempting to Bite State Trooper

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old woman is facing charges following an incident in Cranberry Township where she allegedly bit one man and then attempted to bite a state trooper after being arrested.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against Shiva Farajifar, of Pittsburgh:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on State Route 62 on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, a known victim arrived at the Franklin State Police barracks and reported that his girlfriend, Shiva Farajifar, bit him while they were traveling on Route 62, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The complaint notes the victim had an injury on his right bicep that was bleeding, raised, and bruised.

Trooper Barnhill, of the Franklin-based State Police, then conducted interviews with the victim and Farajifar.

According to the complaint, Farajifar admitted to biting the victim while they were engaged in an argument. She was then arrested and taken in for processing.

The complaint notes that while at the Franklin State Police barracks, Farajifar also attempted to bite a state trooper.

Farajifar was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Kirtland presiding.

