A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

New Year’s Day – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – A chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Rain, mainly after 9pm. Low around 37. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain. High near 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

