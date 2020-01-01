Area Nursing Homes Go to Great Lengths to Make Holidays Special for Residents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The holiday season can be a tough time of year for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

(PHOTO: Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarion County.)

However, those facilities do their best to make the residents feel at home at the holidays.

Callie Lyle, the administrator of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (located next to Sweet Basil Restaurant between Shippenville and Clarion), said the holiday season can be a tough time for residents.

“(It) can be a very sad time for a lot of people, especially people who have had a lot of loss,” Lyle said.

“We try to make it special for everyone whether this is their long-term home, and they are here short-term with us. We want them to have the holiday experience that others have.”

Cindy Dutko, an activities person at Sugar Creek Station, agreed.

“They still want to celebrate Christ’s birth and the season,” Dutko said.

With that in mind, area nursing homes planned many different activities around the holiday season.

“We had our annual resident Christmas party where Mr. and Mrs. Claus passed out gifts,” Emily Kitchen, the activity director at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, said. “Keep off the Grass performed and Sugar Coma Sweets provided treats for the residents.”

Kitchen said many different organizations also brought presents and other treats for the residents.

“The Clarion Methodist Church brought in and delivered blankets to residents,” Kitchen said. “We also put up our annual Sharing with Seniors tree for the community to be involved with taking and tag and kindly providing a gift for the resident they had chosen.”

Veterans groups also brought gifts for veterans who are residing at Clarview.

“The Rimersburg VFW delivered gifts to veterans and helped decorate the tree,” Kitchen said. “Spc. Ross A McGinnis VFM 2145 Auxiliary members Bobbie and Melanie distributed Christmas gifts to veterans, American Legion Post 66 of Clarion, and the American Legion Riders also delivered gifts.

“Also, Immaculate Conception Parish (in Clarion) provided gifts for the residents.”

Kitchen said there was also a resident holiday gift basket raffle where residents had a chance to win a certain gift, and local youth were involved in helping celebrate the holidays at Clarview.

“The Sligo Youth Group Christmas caroled,” Kitchen said. “And, Union High School students delivered homemade ornaments for the residents.”

Christmas caroling was also provided by residents of the Rimersburg Senior Center, and Sound Ministries came and performed Christmas songs with the residents.

In addition, Clarview also held a couple of different socials to celebrate the seasons.

“We had a Christmas cookie making social where the residents got to choose a sugar cookie to decorate.

“We also had a Christmas cookie social with residents and staff where staff provided their favorite holiday cookie for the residents, and we had a Christmas reminiscing social where residents shared their holiday stories from previous years.”

Staff and residents also participated in an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Day.

“The staff and residents wore their favorite Christmas sweater/outfit,” Kitchen added.

At Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a Christmas family dinner was held a couple of weeks prior to Christmas Day.

“There were hundreds of people there,” Lyle said. “Each resident is allowed to invite up to four guests.”

At the dinner, Lyle said local Girl Scouts came in and sang carols, and local youth came in and played the piano and guitars for the residents and their guests.

On Christmas Eve, the employees in the Therapy Department brought their kids into the facility.

“They took the residents caroling through the facility,” Lyle said. “It was really nice to see the intergenerational nature of that.”

Lyle said that both at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which are both owned by Guardian Eldercare headquartered in Brockway, there were “angel trees” that were used to help make sure residents had gifts.

“Every year an angel tree goes up,” Lyle said. “A tag (on the tree) has the person’s gender and what they would like, and people from the community come in and take an angel off the tree and purchase something for the resident. They bring the gift back prior to Christmas, and those gifts are passed out on Christmas so everyone in the facility gets something.”

According to Lyle, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center also planned a New Year’s Eve Party.

“The activities director spearheads it,” Lyle said. “They wear different things like hats and 2020 glasses. There are special snacks and drinks.”

Many activities also took place at Windsor House, at Snyder Memorial Health Center in Marienville, according to Mary Hollis, the admission director.

“The Clarion Rod & Gun Club came in and gave all the residents fleece blankets,” Hollis said. “They are really nice blankets.”

Hollis said that veteran’s clubs from both Marienville and Clarion came in and gave the veterans in the home gifts, and there was plenty of Christmas caroling taking place.

“North Clarion students came in and wrapped all the presents for our residents and did some Christmas caroling,” Hollis said. “The Baptist church in Marienville came in and did some caroling, as did some students from Abraxas and East Forest.”

According to Hollis, Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at Snyder Memorial to hand out gifts to the residents that were purchased by the parent company, Windsor House.

As for New Year’s Eve, there was a party at 2:00 p.m. with cheese and crackers and sparkling juice.

At Sugar Creek Station, the Franklin Kiwanis Club came in and did a big party for the residents, and every resident got a Christmas gift.

“It puts enjoyment on people’s faces who never have visitors or never have some come to see them,” Dutko said. “It warms your heart to see someone’s face warm up and smile when they have a gift to open. It’s like looking into a child’s eye but with a grownup. They are even excited to see Santa Claus.”

Joyce Moore, the activities manager at Sugar Creek Station, said between the Sugar Creek Station Auxiliary at the Franklin Kiwanis enough funds are donated to ensure every resident received a gift from Santa at a special party. Moore also said that Sugar Creek Station has an in-house shopper and wrapper for the gifts.

“Various groups who support veterans brought gifts for each of them,” Moore added. “Through the giving from other organizations, this year every resident received a gift to open on Christmas Day.”

In addition to the Christmas party, there were several groups that came in and sang Christmas carols to the residents.

Moore also said there are Christmas trees located through the facility, and many of the ornaments on the trees have been made by residents over the last couple of years.

“We make the holidays extra special for the residents, as many of them are unable to go home to be with family,” Moore said.

Dutko and Moore both added that Sugar Creek Station had plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“For New Year’s, we have party-noise makers, and they run over bubble wrap to make it sound like fireworks,” Dutko said.

At Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, one of the highlights of the season was when sixth-grade students from Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville adopted a resident. The students’ teacher was given a wish list of items each resident needed or wanted and the students collected money, purchased items on the wish lists, wrapped the presents, and gave them to their resident during a special trip to Jefferson Manor. The students also sang Christmas carols for the residents.

