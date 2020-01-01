 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Walnut Carrot Bundt Cake

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Make a bundt cake for your New Year’s Day dinner! In some traditions, ring-shaped cakes are thought to bring a full circle of luck to the eater.

Walnut Carrot Bundt Cake

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1-2/3 cups sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant lemon pudding mix
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup plain yogurt
2-1/2 cups grated carrots
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
1 – 16 oz. can cream cheese frosting

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla and lemon zest.

~Combine the flour, pudding mix, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with yogurt, beating well after each addition. Stir in carrots and nuts.

~Transfer to a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 350° for 50 to 55 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~Cool completely before frosting. Store in the refrigerator.


