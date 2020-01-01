Clarion U. Men’s Basketball Closes Out 2019 With Loss to Salem

CLARION, Pa. – Returning home after a two-game road trip for a one-game non-conference tilt, the Clarion men’s basketball team fell to Salem University Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Tigers grabbed an early lead and never looked back as they defeated Clarion 87-75 Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles found some offensive success in the second half, outscoring Salem 43-41 and shooting 49 percent from the floor, but the early deficit built by the Tigers was too steep to overcome. Salem built a double-digit lead early in the first half and led 46-32 at the break.

Guard Mason Mraz’s game-high 24 points and seven rebounds led the Blue and Gold, while freshman Jordan Agyemang grabbed his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of work.

Two other Golden Eagles finished in double figures with Kaison Branch adding 12 and Elijah Cottrill adding 10 points. Cottrill also added a team-high five assists to lead Clarion.

Clarion shot 46 percent for the game from the field while going 6-18 from beyond the arc. The Blue and Gold outrebounded the Tigers 44-41 in the game, but electrifying three-point shooting from Salem proved to be the difference in the game.

The Tigers shot 57% from three in the first half to build their lead and paced play in the second half with the trey finishing the game 42% from beyond the arc.

Salem was paced by Jordan Forbes, who finished the day with 25 points and 13 rebounds on 9 of 15 shooting, the only Tiger notching a double-double on the afternoon. Four other Tigers added double-digit points with Tutunovic adding 18 points, Fonz Hale adding 14, Shawn Christian adding 12 and Malique Ross adding 10 points.

The win was the 2nd in a row for Salem who now sits at 6-6 overall. Clarion drops to 2-9 and 1-4 in the PSAC.

The Golden Eagles will remain at home to start the new year, when they take on Slippery Rock University on January 3 at 7:30 p.m in Tippin Gymnasium.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.