Man Accused in Jefferson County Shooting Incident Due in Court

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 42-year-old man is due in court next week on felony assault and related charges regarding an incident where he allegedly shot another man in the knee outside of a residence in Jefferson County.

According to court documents, Jonathan Matthew Todd, of New Kensington, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on December 14 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, Trooper Perry, of the DuBois-based State Police, was dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Trooper Perry responded to the hospital and spoke with William Joseph Todd who allegedly stated he did not know what had happened.

According to the complaint, while at the hospital, Trooper Perry spoke to Todd’s father who stated he picked up Jonathan Todd and William Todd from a bar and brought them home. After arriving home, the father went inside to check the fire and allegedly heard a gunshot. He then walked back outside and saw the victim on the ground with a hole in his left pant leg. He then transported William Todd to the hospital.

Trooper Perry then went to the scene, where he spoke with Jonathan Todd.

According to the complaint, Jonathan reported he got into a struggle with William. Jonathan Todd said he was choked to the point of blacking out multiple times and reported “fists were thrown.” He said he told William to “knock it off” or he would “shoot him in the knee.”

The complaint states that Jonathan Todd said William approached him again after the warning. Jonathan then allegedly discharged the gun into the ground “to show he was serious” and shot William in the left knee.

He reported he then gave the firearm to his father and went inside.

Jonathan Todd was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 4:10 p.m. on December 14.

Unable to post $80,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

He was released on Monday, December 16, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

William Todd Arraigned, Jailed

William Todd was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

