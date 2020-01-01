More Than Just A Slogan: Small Businesses Shop Small, Work Together

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – For many small businesses in our area, “Shop Small” is much more than just a popular slogan.

(PHOTO: Roberta Faller, Jim Crooks, and Samantha Martell.)

“To me, shopping small is a real key to the future of independent businesses,” Jim Crooks, owner of F.L. Crooks & Co., told exploreClarion.com.

While many business owners may sport “Shop Small” and similar signs in their windows and encourage others to continue to support small businesses, it’s about more than just talking the talk. Many businesses in our area are walking the walk, as well.

At Crooks, that means everything from hosting “pop ups” featuring merchandise from other small businesses, including Melissa & Doug toys from Carrie Heeter, of Heeter Lumber, and home decor from The Rustic Twist and baked goods from Mixed – Lovecrafted Cookies, to working together with other small local businesses through the Destination Clarion Downtown organization.

Destination Clarion Downtown, which is now officially part of the Clarion Blueprint Community, is open to any property owners and businesses in downtown Clarion. The organization is already bringing small businesses together, helping to organize events like the One Day Main Street Sale scheduled for Thursday, January 2.

During the sale, multiple downtown businesses, including Crooks Clothing, which is offering 25% off storewide, Dan Smith’s Candies, which is offering 20% off gift items and 50% off Christmas items, and Faller’s Furniture, who are offering 20% on most items on-stock and free layaway, will be offering special one day only discounts.

“Shopping small is key in our community,” Crooks said. “It’s the small businesses that support the United Way, the hospital, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and all the things we donate to in a year.”

“It is very important for the Main Street merchants to work together in all aspects of the business. We all work together for events, such as the One Day Main Street event, as well as purchasing services and/or products from each other,” Samantha Martell, of Faller’s Furniture, said.

“Every single customer we have is important, and as we work together, we are all able to share customers and make their shopping experience better. Here at Faller’s we have highlighted other Main Street merchants through our events by giving gift baskets, gift cards, and other various giveaways.

“We have a fantastic Main Street that will continue to excel as long as we are supported by the community and other local businesses.”

Businesses like Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts appreciate the business they get from other small businesses, and encourage their shoppers to visit other local businesses, as well.

“We offer businesses a discount for bulk orders, and a lot of them will then buy items to give to their customers,” Dan Smith’s manager Lisa Heller said.

According to Heller, they build relationships with other area businesses, like Dacora Jewelers on Main Street. Heller said Dacora Jewelers purchased candy this year to hand out to customers at Christmas time.

“It certainly helps having the support of other businesses, and we support each other hand-in-hand, suggesting that people visit other businesses downtown.”

Heller said Dacora Jewelers are far from the only local business to do so, noting they often sell bulk candy to a number of local attorneys, business offices, and banks, among other businesses, which also helps spread their name in the community.

Kris Shultz of Etch N Time Laser Engraving in Miola has some similar experience. Etch N Time Laser Engraving does laser and CNC Router engraving on a wide variety of products.

She has done a number of orders for area businesses, from Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc., D E Sports, Inc., and TrAils to Ales Brewery, to the The Brick House Bed and Breakfast, Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, and even the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think it’s awesome, because a lot of the items get both of of names out in front of people,” Shultz said.

“(The items) not only get the businesses’ names out there by people seeing them, it also helps me.”

Shultz also gets wood, for her many wood projects, through Kahle’s Kitchens, and utilizes her business Facebook page to give shout outs to other small local businesses that are creating unique products.

“Especially when people are just starting out, the more exposure the better, so I share what I can on my business page, because more people will see it there than on my personal page.”

Shultz has also been working with Jamey Cyphert, of Tin Town Metal Works. Tin Town Metal Works specializes in metal cutting, signage, and light metal fabrication.

“We have made custom timberframe gusset plates for Dolby Customs in Clarion, custom metal cutouts for RabbitDawg Forge in New Bethlehem, and are actively working on a project with Etch N Time in Clarion. These partnerships not only benefit us but also our customers,” Cyphert said.

Cyphert noted he also works with Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny, working some her items into his projects while supplying her with metal work to use in her wooden flowers.

“It’s in each of us working to compliment one another that we are able to succeed and offer our clients a product we would not be able to otherwise. We are really looking forward to the New Year and are hoping to reach out to other businesses as we continue to grow.”

“When it comes down to it, shopping small is about more than just shopping local,” Crooks noted.

“We have all these small towns, and in all of them, there are different gems we should all be aware of and support.”

