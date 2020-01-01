Say What?!: Texas Deputy Lassos Feral Hog at Apartment Complex

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tx. – A Texas sheriff shared a video of a deputy using a lasso to wrangle a wild hog found running loose in an apartment complex parking lot.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a Facebook post that a deputy responded this week to a call about a feral hog on the loose in a “populated apartment complex.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.