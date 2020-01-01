Penn State Lets Offensive Line Coach Go

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced Tuesday offensive line coach Matt Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed.

(Photo of Penn State head coach James Franklin. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” Franklin said.

Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.