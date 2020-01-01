 

Snow, Slippery Roads Lead to Several Crashes in Area

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

1D4A9196CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Slippery roads led to several crashes in Clarion County on New Year’s Eve.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

As the temperatures dropped and the snow continued to fall in the afternoon of Tuesday, December 31, multiple accidents throughout the area were reported to Clarion County 9-1-1.

A vehicle struck a utility pole on State Route 68 near Siverling Road in Monroe Township around 2:35 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared around 3:00 p.m.

IMG_6008 (1)

IMG_6005

Another one-vehicle crash was reported around 2:55 p.m. in the area of 1455 East End Road in Paint Township.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared around 3:19 p.m.

Around 3:11 p.m., a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at 1190 Stone House Road in Clarion Township.

1D4A9196

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were again called to Stone House Road in Clarion Township at 5:12 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash into a tree.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 6:15 p.m.

1D4A9268

1D4A9264

State police are expected to release additional information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.


