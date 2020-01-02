A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 37. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain, mainly before noon. High near 48. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain. Low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain. High near 48. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

