Area Man Faces Homicide Charge Following Shooting, Standoff

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a criminal homicide charge following a shooting and standoff on New Year’s Day.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed a first-degree felony count of Criminal Homicide against 25-year-old Matthew D. Bartlebaugh, of Glen Campbell.

Around 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Morris Street in Glen Campbell Borough, Indiana County, for a report that Matthew Bartlebaugh, a resident of the house, was suicidal, according to a criminal complaint.

Indiana County 9-1-1 later received a call from Matthew Bartlebaugh stating he had shot and killed Jerald Bartlebaugh. Matthew Bartlebaugh allegedly related that he was waiting for the police and intended to shoot at them upon their arrival, the complaint states.

A known woman was inside the residence and exited when the state police arrived at the scene. The woman told police that around 3:00 a.m. she had awakened and noticed that Jerald Bartlebaugh had a bloody mark between his eyebrows. She stated she attempted to wake him with no result and then observed blood on the pillow and bed sheets and noticed he was cool to the touch and completely unresponsive, the complaint indicates.

Matthew Bartlebaugh was taken into custody following a brief standoff with police. He was then transported to the Punxsutawney State Police barracks where he was interviewed.

According to the complaint, Matthew Bartlebaugh confessed to shooting Jerald Bartlebaugh in the head.

Pending a full autopsy, Jerald Bartlebaugh’s cause of death is a suspected gunshot wound to the head.

Bartlebaugh was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

He was lodged in the Indiana County Jail and denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, with Judge Haberl presiding.

