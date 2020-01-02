BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Bomb Suspect Apprehended in Connecticut

SHELTON, Ct. (EYT) – A Venango County man accused of making several homemade bombs in the area was apprehended in Connecticut on Tuesday.

According to Sugarcreek Police Chief Bob Wenner, 26-year-old Carl Michael Roberts, of Franklin, was taken into custody by police in Shelton, Connecticut, on Tuesday, December 31.

“We’ve been working back and forth with the police department in Shelton. We all kept it quiet, and they were able, with information we were getting from public, to discover where he was staying. He was then arrested without incident,” Chief Wenner told exploreClarion.com.

According to Wenner, Roberts is being arraigned on charges today (Thursday, January 2) in Derby, Connecticut, and plans will then be made for him to be expedited back to Venango County.

Roberts is accused of building two explosive devices discovered by police in a Crestview Drive residence in Franklin on December 10.

The explosives were recovered by the State Police Bomb Unit and moved to a safe location. While trying to render the larger device safe, it exploded, causing a large shock wave, as well as a loud explosion.

Sugarcreek Borough Police initiated an investigation into these devices and were able to identify the person who possessed and manufactured the devices. Police also found a bag with the larger device containing several razor blades, nails, and other pieces of metal whose sole purpose would have been to be used as shrapnel with the explosive devices.

According to Chief Wenner, Roberts is also implicated in the making of another bomb that was discovered in a residence on Arbor Circle in Franklin on December 6.

