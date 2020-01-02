Catherine “Cathy” (Foltz) Smith, 65, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, PA.

Cathy was born on May 7, 1954, in Grove City, PA, to the late Arlington and Catherine (Miller) Foltz. Cathy attended Stoneboro Wesleyan School. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class in 1972. She grew up and remained in Hadley, PA, most of her life.

Cathy was a devoted teacher’s aide at Commodore Perry in Hadley, PA, from 1979 to 2007. She was also a seamstress, making and altering many clothing items for many years. Cathy enjoyed gardening and working outside. Cathy married David Smith on June 23, 1990. In 2008, Cathy suffered a debilitating stroke that took away her independence. Prior to her stroke, she was an active member of the former Faith Holiness Church in Franklin.

Survivors include her husband David (Greenville), daughter Rebecca (Tennessee), and son Andrew (Greenville); 6 living siblings: Jim Foltz (Indiana), Jean Paup (Stoneboro), Bob Foltz (California), Sam Foltz (Florida), Paul Foltz (Oklahoma), and Joni LaCaze (Meadville); mother-in-law: Lenora Smith (Franklin), three sisters-in-law: Diane Deets, Denise Mattocks, and Dixie Hallenbeck. Cathy has numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by five siblings: Charles Foltz, Ida Ketchum, Donald Foltz, Mary Strickland, and David Foltz; and her father-in-law, Rev. David Smith.

Arrangements are in the care of Black Funeral Home; 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Cathy requested donations be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Center in her name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.