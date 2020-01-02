Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southwestern Corn Chowder

Serve this satisfying chowder with buttermilk biscuits!

Southwestern Corn Chowder

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans chicken broth

1 – 10 oz. package frozen corn

3/4 cup picante sauce

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook chicken and onion in oil until chicken is no longer pink. Stir in the broth, corn, and picante sauce and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in peppers and cilantro.

~Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for approximately two minutes (or until slightly thickened). Spoon into bowls; top with cheese.

