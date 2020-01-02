 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southwestern Corn Chowder

Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this satisfying chowder with buttermilk biscuits!

Southwestern Corn Chowder

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans chicken broth
1 – 10 oz. package frozen corn
3/4 cup picante sauce
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
Shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook chicken and onion in oil until chicken is no longer pink. Stir in the broth, corn, and picante sauce and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in peppers and cilantro.

~Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for approximately two minutes (or until slightly thickened). Spoon into bowls; top with cheese.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.