Clarion County Year in Review: Top Photos of 2019

Here is a review of some of our most popular exploreClarion photos of the day for 2019.

The Most Popular Faces:

August 21, 2019 | Over 2700 Likes | North Clarion’s Cameron Schmader was lucky enough to meet and get a picture with her favorite quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, on Tuesday at MacBeth’s Cabins. The veteran Pittsburgh Steelers QB was visiting Cook Forest with his family. — with Terri Renfrew.

September 11, 2019 | 271 Likes | Five generations of the C. Eugene Myers family. Photo taken on the Myers homestead under the spirt tree. Submitted by Chad Stiller.

June 19, 2019 | 293 Likes | The situation on Hole #9 at Hi-Level Golf Course on Tuesday. Photo by Brian Hess.

May 31, 2019 | 311 Likes | Six-year old Izak Murray (left) and seven-year-old big brother Jase Murray (right) celebrate Izak’s first solo catch. (Big brother did net the fish.) Izak and Jase are sons of Heather Nulph and Paul Murray of Parker. Submitted by Paul Murray.

December 3, 2019 | 410 Likes | Jackson Nicewonger got his first deer on Saturday. Jackson is the son of Chad and Carrie Nicewonger of Leeper.

February 19, 2019 | 657 Likes | Hawthorn resident Dorothy Minich pictured with her quilt that took third place at the PA Farm Show this year. Submitted by Amber Kimmel.

The Most Popular Outdoor Scenes:

September 14, 2019 | 286 Likes | Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta. Courtesy of Mountain Man Photography.

June 22, 2019 | 314 Likes | At Canoe Ripple Bridge. Submitted by Karen Hartle.

September 21, 2019 | 368 Likes | The Clarion River. Photo by Darren Troese, courtesy of Daddy’s Main Street.

July 5, 2019 | 439 Likes | Captured in Lucinda, Pa. by Matt Higgins.

November 14, 2019 | 605 Likes | Sunrise over Main Street, Clarion. Submitted by Steph Beichner.

June 17, 2019 | 907 Likes | Captured on St. Marks Road in Knox. Submitted by Lisa Amsler.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.