Clarion Man Accused of Grabbing Steering Wheel During Dispute, Causing Crash Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly grabbed a vehicle’s steering wheel during an argument and caused a crash in Monroe Township waived his hearing on Tuesday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old David James Campbell were waived for court on Tuesday, December 31:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Campbell is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:10 p.m. on December 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash, where a vehicle struck a utility pole, on State Route 68 in the area of Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, a known victim related that she was the driver of the vehicle which crashed and related that the crash occurred after she and a passenger in the vehicle, identified as David James Campbell, got into an argument. The victim told police Campbell intentionally grabbed the steering wheel and pulled hard to the right, causing the vehicle to strike the utility pole, shearing it. The vehicle then swerved into the opposing lane of travel and struck a PennDOT sign before coming to a final rest.

The complaint notes the victim was transported via ambulance to Clarion Hospital following the crash due to knee and elbow pains.

Campbell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 12.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

However, he was released on Tuesday, December 31, after his bail type was modified to unsecured based on an agreement between the defense and the prosecution, according to court documents.

