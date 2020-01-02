Featured Local Job: Mechanic Field 2- 2nd Shift

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is looking to hire a 2nd Shift Field Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work with direct and indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild minor system failures on mobile equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular travel to regional job sites is required.

May require periodic travel and overnight stay outside of region.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Valid drivers license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in each or working to become proficient in a majority of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Engine Electronics

Hydraulics

Machine Electronics

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Work in shop or field environments with exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, noise, confined spaces and inclement weather conditions.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

