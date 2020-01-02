Jeffrey Arthur Shaw, Sr., 59, of New Bethlehem, went to be with the lord on January 1, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on February 20, 1960, in Meadville; son of the late Karl Shaw and Phyllis Johnston Shaw.

Jeff worked in construction in his earlier years and then worked as a truck driver for numerous years.

He enjoyed training his dog, Bear, who was his best friend and spending time with his family.

Jeff also enjoyed hiking and being outside.

He was a proud father of five children: Elisha Shaw, Jeffrey Shaw, Jr., and Scott Shaw, all of Colorado, Casey Shaw of New Bethlehem, and Summer Shaw Haskins of Clarion.

Jeff was also a proud papa of seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Also surviving are his sister: Kathy Hucheson of Erie; his brother: Michael Shaw of Strattanville; and his lifelong partner: Patricia Shaw, whom he married on September 21, 1986.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: James Hucheson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Jeff’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be held in the Strattanville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

