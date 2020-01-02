 

Kimberly C. (Marwood) Owens

Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

5e06448d20ac6Hartle Owens, 58, of Oil City PA., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at UPMC Northwest following a brief illness.

Kim was born August 10, 1961, in Franklin and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Shirley Wolf Marwood.

She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her two Children David J. Hartle of Pittsburgh, and daughter Heather A. Morgan of Oil City.

In addition to her children, she was survived by her 6 grandchildren Alexandra Dashner, Madison Dashner, Celeste Hartle, Vera Hartle, Abbott Hartle, and Louisa Hartle.
She will be forever missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a Sister Lori Burton and Grandson Anthony Dashner.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

You can also click on the donation link if you would like to do it electronically.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com


