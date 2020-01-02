Kimberly C. (Marwood) Owens

Hartle Owens, 58, of Oil City PA., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at UPMC Northwest following a brief illness.

Kim was born August 10, 1961, in Franklin and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Shirley Wolf Marwood.

She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her two Children David J. Hartle of Pittsburgh, and daughter Heather A. Morgan of Oil City.

In addition to her children, she was survived by her 6 grandchildren Alexandra Dashner, Madison Dashner, Celeste Hartle, Vera Hartle, Abbott Hartle, and Louisa Hartle.

She will be forever missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a Sister Lori Burton and Grandson Anthony Dashner.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

