Kirk James Eidenmuller, age 70 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee, passed away December 21, 2019.

Kirk was born on August 28, 1949, in Johnstown, PA. He was a graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, PA and earned an M.Ed. from Clarion University of PA. Kirk was an audiologist in Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Northwestern, PA.

He attended the Community Church of Tellico Village where he occasionally served as usher. He was a member of the Tellico Village Dock Captains, assuming the position of head dock captain for a time. He was a member of the Tellico Lake Tennis Association and also of Tellico Village Tennis.

He had a love of the water environment which kept him involved in fishing and boating. In earlier years, he explored the country and the world hiking, biking and cross country skiing. In more recent years, he continued his life long enjoyment of tennis. He had a special place in his heart for golden retrievers…and bluebirds. Kirk loved to check out interesting coffee shops and he liked to end the day by nurturing a good scotch.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Betty (Kirkbride) Eidenmuller. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Barbara J. Eidenmuller; brothers Henry Eidenmuller (Tehra) and Thomas Eidenmuller (Kerry); a number of nieces, nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Community Church at Tellico Village. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs at www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.