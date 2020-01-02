Woman Accused of Giving One-Year-Old Child Medical Marijuana During ‘Medical Episode’

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony drug charges after she allegedly gave a one-year-old child medical marijuana during a “medical episode.”

According to court documents, on December 20, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 33-year-old Brandy Lynn Sifinski, of Reynoldsville:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office, on October 23, DuBois-based State Police received a report from Childline and Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS) regarding allegations that Brandy Lynn Sifinski administered medical grade marijuana to a known one-year-old child who is not prescribed medical marijuana.

The complaint notes the prescription that Sifinski allegedly administered to the victim belongs to a third party.

On October 27, Trooper Mactavish, of the DuBois-based State Police, contacted Sifinski by telephone to schedule and in-person interview.

According to the complaint, during the phone conversation, Sifinski explained that she is in a caregiver role for the victim and admitted to giving the victim another individual’s prescription medical marijuana knowing it was not prescribed for the victim.

Sifinski allegedly related that the victim has a medical condition for which the victim has seen multiple doctors and is prescribed medication. Sifinski related that she wants to get the victim a medical marijuana card, but does not want to spend the money on a card for the victim just to have the medical marijuana not work for the victim. She related she wanted to test the medical marijuana on the victim first to see the effectiveness before going through with getting the victim a prescription for it, according to the complaint.

On October 29, Sifinski was formally interviewed at the DuBois State Police barracks where she was read her Miranda rights before agreeing to speak with Trooper Mactavish.

According to the complaint, Sifinski mentioned the same issues she had discussed on the prior phone call and further related she believed that the victim was suffering from a medical episode, which is why she was administering the medical marijuana. She allegedly stated she did not want to bring him to the hospital or call 9-1-1 because it would take an ambulance 20 minutes to get to the residence. She explained that she sprayed the medical marijuana on her finger and placed it in the victim’s mouth. She could not remember exactly when she administered it but described it as six to eight months prior.

The complaint notes Sifinski brought the medical marijuana – which the complaint describes as medical grade marijuana spray, 100 mg., and prescribed to a third party known juvenile – with her to the DuBois State Police barracks.

After it was explained that the victim could have potentially had an adverse reaction to the spray, Sifinski allegedly stated she would have then brought him to the hospital. When asked again why she didn’t take the victim to the hospital in the first place, Sifinski stated “‘because it was one o’clock in the morning.”

According to the complaint, Sifinski also made several comments about asking doctors what would happen if a baby was given medical marijuana and considering giving the victim medical marijuana.

The complaint notes Sifinski “seemed to not want to listen to what the doctors told her about the victim’s condition” and also stated (in regard to the medical episode and giving the victim medical marijuana) “I was just hoping that I could have an answer and say ok, he came out of it. That means I can give this (medical marijuana) to him if need be. I can call the doctor and say look, you know, he might be better off with this.”

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on December 20.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on January 23, with Judge Inzana presiding.

