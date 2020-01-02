Marjorie Anne Kay, 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Born in Oil City on September 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Clell David and Olive Elizabeth Nicol Hovis.

She was a 1951 graduate of Oil City High School.

After high school, Marjorie and her high school friends traveled on a once in a lifetime trip to Cuba before Castro became dictator.

Marjorie was an avid trumpet player and played in her high school swing band and also for the Oil City VFW Band. In her younger years, she was an avid softball player and also enjoyed tennis, golfing and swimming.

Over the years, Marjorie worked at the former Worthington Corporation in Oil City, Valley Grove School District, Polk Center and the former Franklin Hospital serving in various secretarial capacities.

On June 16, 1956, she married Harold O. Mong Sr. and he preceded her in death on July 13, 1988. She then married Richard Kay on December 9, 1989, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2010. They lived in the Villages of Florida for nearly 22 years making many memories together.

Surviving are three children, Renee Gilhousen and her significant other, Dennis Martin of Polk, Kristen Myers and her husband Richard of Salem, OR and Harold O. Mong Jr. and his wife Linda Joyce of Richton, MS; five grandchildren, Ann Clark and her husband Brian of Polk, Grant Gilhousen and his fiancée Marie Bernsdorff of Sandy Lake, Caryn Eliason and her husband James Walker Eliason of Abbotsford, BC, Eric Myers and his wife Alicia of Parker, CO, and Tino Mong and wife Sharla of Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS; six great-grandchildren, Corbin Clark, Hudson Clark, Ellie Eliason, James Jax Eliason, Wade Myers, Quinn Myers, Izaiah Mong, and Aubri Faith Mong.

Additionally surviving are her stepson, Larry Kay and his wife Lori of Victory, NY; two step-grandchildren, Ryan Kay and Joshua Kay and his wife Hayli; two step-great-grandchildren Seth and Briella Kay; two cousins, Ron Hovis and Judy Ewing many nieces and nephews and a son in law, Doran Gilhousen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James R. Hovis and Robert Hovis.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Brandon Cemetery.

