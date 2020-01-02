 

Michael Patton Advising: Prices and the Economy

Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Prices and the Economy.

The Federal Open Market Committee raises or lowers interest rates to help keep inflation near a 2% target, which is the rate believed to be consistent with the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate to seek stable prices and maximum employment.

According to the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — core prices (excluding food and energy) rose just 1.6% year-over-year in June 2019, even though the unemployment rate was sitting near 50-year lows (3.7%). (1-2)

Patton Financial Advising
51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
470 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-2300

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.


