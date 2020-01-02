PASSAGES Provides Donor Supported ‘Survivor Care Kits’ for Sexual Assault Survivors

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Most people don’t realize that following a forensic exam for a sexual assault, the survivor’s clothing becomes evidence.

According to Marlene C. Austin, Executive Director of PASSAGES, Inc., many survivors go to the hospital not realizing exactly how things work.

“They will show up at a hospital following an assault, and at that point, the hospital, by law, has to call law enforcement because a crime has been committed,” Austin told exploreClarion.com.

“You can imagine a victim isn’t going to be thinking about how they’re going to have to tell their story to a law enforcement officer, if they choose to, and then also tell the nurse, and the doctor, so those are things right off the bat most people aren’t thinking about.”

Austin said another thing most people don’t realize is that the survivor’s clothing becomes evidence.

“They are not going to get that back. They often have no clue about that. This is something people don’t even realize is going to happen to them.”

That is what led to the creation of the “Survivor Care Kits” a number of years ago, according to Austin.

PASSAGES, Inc. puts together the kits, which are in a canvas tote bag and contain a pair of underwear, socks, a t-shirt, a bra, sweats, and feminine hygiene products (a tampon/pad), along with information about the services PASSAGES provides.

They provide these kits to all of the hospitals in their coverage area, including Clarion Hospital, Penn Highlands Brookville, Punxsutawney Area Hospital, Penn Highlands DuBois, and Penn Highlands Clearfield.

“We make up these care kits and give them all of the sizes we have prepared, then we check in a couple of times a year to make sure they have enough in stock.”

However, the kits cost money to put together, and PASSAGES is always in need of donors to help support the program.

“We strictly buy care kits with donation money. Every once in a while we can get a grant we can use to help with that, but for the most part, it’s entirely supported by donation money, and it’s very much needed.”

Monetary donations can be made by mail or by visiting their website at www.passages-inc.org.

They also take donations of new clothing items to be included in the kits.

Items can be donated at their offices, located at 415 A Wood Street in Clarion; 18 Western Avenue in Brookville; and 90 Beaver Drive Suite 212D in DuBois.

“I think something people don’t always realize is how often this does happen to people in our area,” Austin noted.

“I don’t think many people realize how many times people go to the hospital because of a sexual assault. But, to put it in perspective, then just think how many don’t go and don’t ever report it. It just puts some perspective on how often this kind of crime happens.”

According to the NSVRC (National Sexual Violence Resource Center), one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, and one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old.

According to Austin, while the number of reports that come through area hospitals varies widely, both from year to year and between different hospitals, they do receive more cases through Penn Highlands DuBois than most of the other hospitals.

“They have a SANE nurse, there, which is a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. It is a really specialized position, so more cases go there.”

Whichever hospital a survivor chooses, though, PASSAGES will be there to help them through. Along with providing the Survivor Care Kits, PASSAGES also has employees and/or volunteers on call 24/7.

“The hospital calls us, and we have either staff or volunteers on call who will respond to the hospital. Our role is we are just there to be in the room with them as their advocate and for support.”

PASSASGES also offers a wide variety of other services, including prevention and education programs, a 24-Hour Hotline, individual and group counseling, and legal and medical advocacy for those dealing with sexual violence.

