SCI Forest Inmate Faces Multiple Aggravated Assault Charges for Attack of Corrections Officers

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at SCI Forest is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.

According to court documents, on December 16, the Marienville-based State Police filed the following charges against 23-year-old Deontay Tyree Richardson, currently an inmate at SCI Forest:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Assault By Prisoner, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on September 13, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by Lieutenant Sliker, of SCI Forest, regarding the assault of staff members by an inmate.

According to the complaint, a group of inmates was traveling from their block to the cafeteria and were passing through the yard when Deontay Tyree Richardson refused a pat down and was confronted by a corrections officer near the middle of the outdoor concrete yard. A brief verbal exchange then occurred, and Richardson allegedly struck the corrections officer in the head with his fist, causing the corrections officer to stumble backward.

Richardson then allegedly continued to strike the corrections officer while he stumbled and fell to the ground, and continued to assault the officer while standing above him, striking the officer multiple times with his fists. Richardson then rolled the officer over, removed the radio from his belt, and threw it onto the roof of the cell block, the complaint states.

Richardson also allegedly took the O.C. (pepper) spray from the officer’s belt and attempted to deploy it on a second responding corrections officer. The second corrections officer deployed his MK-9 pepper spray at Richardson while Richardson ran to another part of the yard. Richardson allegedly attempted to spray the second officer again while being pursued and then threw the O.C. can at the officer, striking him in the head, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Richardson also struck the second officer when the officer grabbed him by the torso. Richardson was then wrestled to the ground by the second officer and other responding corrections officers.

The first and second corrections officers were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Around 7:30 p.m. on September 13, Trooper Thorpe, of the Marienville-based State Police, watched the video surveillance footage of the incident.

According to the complaint, the video showed Richardson, who was positively identified by SCI Forest staff members, assaulting the two corrections officers in a manner consistent with the report.

Trooper Thorpe also viewed photographs of the corrections officers’ injuries. He also conducted interviews with the victims and two other witnesses who related that Richardson struck the first corrections officer in the head.

The first corrections officer suffered a broken left orbital, broken nose and cheek bone, and broken jaw. Some of the injuries required surgery.

The charges were filed against Richardson through District Magisterial Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 16.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

