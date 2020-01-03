A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain. High near 48. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Periods of rain. Low around 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Occasional rain. High near 45. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.