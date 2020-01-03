Abraxas Escapee Back in Custody, Faces Felony Charges

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old male who recently escaped from the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility is back in custody and facing felony charges.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 18-year-old Jacob Wayne Brown, a resident of Abraxas located in Marienville:

– Escape, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 30 in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, Trooper Bloom, of the Marienville-based State Police, was dispatched around 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, to the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of four males who had run away from the facility.

Trooper Bloom arrived at the scene and discovered there were four males unaccounted for and that one of the workers at Abraxas reported her Dodge Grand Caravan was missing from the parking lot.

The four individuals – Jacob Wayne Brown and three other known African American juveniles – were all court ordered to reside at Abraxas.

Trooper Bloom interviewed an Abraxas employee at the scene who stated she had left her car keys in the pocket of her coat, which she had laid on a desk in the staff office. The four individuals all reside in her dorm, and during the time when they went missing, the employee was on another floor, administering medication to other individuals.

According to the complaint, the employee said the missing vehicle was a white 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with Arizona registration CJG3971.

One of the known juveniles was seen on camera taking the keys out of the employee’s coat pocket at approximately 7:50 p.m. on December 18, according to the complaint.

The four individuals were last seen at the facility around 9:00 p.m. and were all wearing gray at the time.

On Sunday, December 29, around 4:30 a.m., Brown turned himself in to the the New Castle-based State Police.

Charges were filed against Brown in Judge Miller’s office on Monday, December 30.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

No information is available on the three other known African American juveniles who had escaped.

