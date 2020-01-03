Area Man Faces Hearing for Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen Following Hit-and-Run Crash

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a hearing next week on a false report charge after he allegedly reported his vehicle stolen in an apparent attempt to avoid charges related to a hit-and-run incident.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Marcus A. West, of Sigel, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, on the following charge:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

Around 9:31 a.m. on August 25, Trooper Liddle, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was dispatched to a location on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, to speak to Marcus West about his vehicle being stolen, according to a criminal complaint.

West stated he was driving intoxicated on August 24 when he pulled over and parked his vehicle on Sulgar Road/U.S. 322 because he was too intoxicated and then contacted his father to come pick him up, the complaint states.

West allegedly stated he went back the next morning to pick up his vehicle and discovered it was gone. He then reported it stolen.

West appeared very nervous while speaking with Trooper Liddle and was stumbling with his words, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Liddle noted: “It appeared West was not telling me the truth about what happened to his vehicle.” and added that West would not allow him to speak with his parents regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, when asked if he crashed his vehicle on the night in question, West said he did not, and said he “just wanted to find his car.”

West then contacted the state police barracks on August 26 and related he found his vehicle at McPherson’s Auto.

According to the complaint, the Brookville Borough Police then contacted the Punxsutawney-based State Police and related they had investigated a hit-and-run crash with the vehicle in question involved that occurred around 2:49 a.m. on August 25.

Officer Gallagher, of the Brookville Borough Police, related he was citing West with multiple summary traffic citations. West pleaded guilty to all of the traffic citations on September 25.

The false report charge was filed through Judge Bazylak’s office on December 11.

A preliminary hearing is also scheduled for February 13 at 9:45 a.m. on DUI charges from an October 2 incident in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.