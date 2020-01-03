C-L’s Callen Named a “Top Pitcher” in Class of 2021 by Pa Prep Rivals

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – At least two area players have been chosen as PA Prep Rivals “top players” in the Class of 2020 at their respective positions, while another was chosen as a Class of 2021 “top player”.

(Photo of C-L’s Hayden Callen. Photo by Christie Datko)

The 2020 group includes – but may not be limited to – Dayne Bauman of DuBois as a Top Utility Player and Daren Byers of Punxsutawney as a Top Outfielder, while the 2021 group includes Hayden Callen of Clarion-Limestone as a top pitcher.

Callen had a tremendous sophomore season at Clarion-Limestone going 8-2 with a 1.80 ERA while tossing a no-hitter during the year. He struck out 59 and walked 24 in 54 ⅓ innings of work with opponents hitting .201 against him. A solid hitter as well, Callen batted .458 with 21 RBIs.

Bauman hit .429 for DuBois last year with 13 RBIs and a .946 OPS. He was also 2-3 on the mound with a 3.98 ERA.

Byers, who has already committed to continuing his baseball career at Clarion University, is coming off a season that saw him hit .385 with four doubles and 12 RBIs. He also saw time on the mound going 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA.

