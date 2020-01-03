Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Mexican Lasagna

Serve this one-dish meal with garlic toast and a glass of Pinot Grigio!

Homemade Mexican Lasagna

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 – 24 oz. jar picante sauce

1 – 16 oz. can chili beans, undrained

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups 4% cottage cheese

1 large egg, beaten

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

12 – 6-inch corn tortillas

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in the picante sauce, beans, salt, and pepper; set aside.

~In a small bowl, combine cottage cheese and egg. Spread one-third of meat mixture in a 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with half of Monterey Jack cheese, half of cottage cheese mixture and six tortillas (tear tortillas if necessary to cover cheese more completely). Repeat layers, ending with meat. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

~Bake at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand a few minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions and serve with sour cream.

