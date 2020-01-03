Clarion County Year in Review: A Look Back at the Top Stories of 2019

A look at the top local stories of 2019 based on number of views by exploreClarion.com users.

Remembering Ralph: ‘I’m a better person because I had the pleasure of knowing him”

September 20, 2019

Ralph Montana was more than a successful criminal defense lawyer in Clarion County. Much more. Read more

Emlenton Couple Accused of Keeping Woman Locked in Bedroom, Abusing Her

February 21, 2019

Arrest warrants have been issued for an Emlenton couple who are wanted on a slew of charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault. Read more

Marianne Pharmacy, Health Complex Pharmacy to Close Next Month

November 19, 2019

larion Development Corporation has announced that it will be closing Marianne Pharmacy in Shippenville and Health Complex Pharmacy in Clarion next month. Read more

Fire Breaks Out at County Building

September 5, 2019

Firefighters were dispatched on Thursday evening to a fully involved structure fire at the County building along North 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough. Read more

Details of Incident That Sparked Police Situation in Clarion Released

September 19, 2019

Details have been released on an incident that sparked a lengthy police situation in Clarion County, resulting in multiple school cancellations and the closure of U.S. Route 322. Read more

As the Wheels Turn: Family Issues Trigger Seidle Chevrolet Future

August 20, 2019

Former General Manager Tom Seidle says it was family turmoil and not financial trouble that put what appears to be the final nail in the coffin of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC. Read more

Super Load Headed Toward Clarion County

December 10, 2019

The slow-moving Yankee Dryer super load traveling through the northwest region has arrived in our area. Read more

Game Commission Investigating Viral Video of Hunters Abusing Deer

December 1, 2019

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has opened an investigation after a video surfaced on Facebook purporting to show two young hunters abusing an injured deer. Read more

Seidle-Patton Makes Election History as Clarion County’s First Female Judge

November 6, 2019

Tuesday’s election was a historic first as Clarion attorney Sara Seidle-Patton won the position of the Clarion County Judge of Common Pleas. Read more

Larry Wiser: ‘Co-op Football Team Agreement Is More Than Just Football’

April 13, 2019

“This is more than just a football thing to me,” said Head Football Coach Larry Wiser at the Clarion Area School Board meeting. Read more

No Surprises: Welsh Elected Clarion District Attorney

November 6, 2019

As the only candidate on the ballot after sweeping the Republican and the Democratic Parties’ nominations in the primary election, it’s no surprise that Drew Welsh will be Clarion County’s next District Attorney. Read more

Dan Shingledecker Sworn In as Acting Clarion County Coroner

November 14, 2019

Daniel M. Shingledecker, of Clarion, was sworn in Thursday night as Acting Clarion County Coroner by Clarion County Judge James G. Arner. Read more

20 Charged in Clarion County Drug Sting

October 17, 2019

The Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET} and PSP Troop C Vice Unit have filed criminal charges against 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics and one man accused in an illegal firearms sale. Read more

Clarion River Is Forever: Stamp Unveiled

May 22, 2019

Dreams of the Clarion River will flow forever thanks to its recognition by the United States Postal Service as one of the 12 forever stamps of a collection of America’s wealth and scenic rivers. Read more

Mechanistic Brewing Gears for Official June Opening, May Features Saturday Sessions

May 14, 2019

Craft beer is now flowing from the taps of Mechanistic Brewing at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street as Clarion’s newest brewery holds “soft” openings on Saturdays in May. Read more

Clarion Hospital, Butler Health System Make Merger Agreement Official

August 1, 2019

Clarion Healthcare System (CHS) and Butler Health System (BHS) announced Thursday morning that they have signed a definitive agreement to integrate CHS and its affiliates, including Clarion Hospital, into Butler Health System. Read more

Clarion Battles Defending State Champion Tough but Falls in Four Sets in PIAA 1A Volleyball Semifinals

November 13, 2019

So close yet so far away. Read more

Explore Makes Major Investment in Community; Buys Clarion’s Haskell Building

June 19, 2019

One of Clarion Borough’s oldest Main Street fixtures – the Haskell Building – will soon become home to one of the newest media companies in Clarion County. Read more

Three Is a Treat: North Clarion Girls Continue Dominance of Class 1A

March 1, 2019

Something just wasn’t quite right with Gabby Schmader’s shot for most of North Clarion’s District 9 Class 1A title game against Johnsonburg. Read more

