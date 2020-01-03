Karns City Boys Square Off With Clarion Boys Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – A key KSAC South matchup is on hand to start the new year when Karns City travel north to take on Clarion in boys’ action, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Chase Beighley of Karns City (left) and Cal German of Clarion (right) are two of the top players in the KSAC South)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti handling the pre- and post-game interviews, and Rossetti being joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe after the game.

Karns City enters play with a 5-3 overall mark and a 3-1 KSAC South record. The Gremlins split a pair of games at the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament last weekend losing to Clarion-Limestone in the opening round before taking third by beating Burrell in the consolation game.

Clarion comes in to action with a record of 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the KSAC South. The Bobcats won the Carl Truance Tournament at Punxsutawney over the weekend thanks to two big games from Cal German.

German, a junior guard, scored 52 points – 26 each game – in the tournament to earn MVP honors. He is averaging 21.9 points per game.

Complimenting German for Clarion are Nick Frederick (10.1 ppg), Josh Craig (7.8 ppg), Hunter Craddock (6.6 ppg) and Skylar Rhoades (6.3 ppg).

Karns City is led by junior guard Chase Beighley, who is averaging 22.9 ppg.

Beighley gets help from Ethan McElroy, who checks in at 14.0 ppg including 19.5 over his last four games, while freshman Micah Rupp is one of the top young players in District 9 and averages 9.3 ppg.

The Gremlins are over .500 despite being without big man Nathan Waltman all season. They are hoping to get Waltman back soon.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

