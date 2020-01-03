 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Karns City Boys Square Off With Clarion Boys Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Friday, January 3, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Beighley GermanCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – A key KSAC South matchup is on hand to start the new year when Karns City travel north to take on Clarion in boys’ action, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Chase Beighley of Karns City (left) and Cal German of Clarion (right) are two of the top players in the KSAC South)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti handling the pre- and post-game interviews, and Rossetti being joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe after the game.

Karns City enters play with a 5-3 overall mark and a 3-1 KSAC South record. The Gremlins split a pair of games at the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament last weekend losing to Clarion-Limestone in the opening round before taking third by beating Burrell in the consolation game.

Clarion comes in to action with a record of 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the KSAC South. The Bobcats won the Carl Truance Tournament at Punxsutawney over the weekend thanks to two big games from Cal German.

German, a junior guard, scored 52 points – 26 each game – in the tournament to earn MVP honors. He is averaging 21.9 points per game.

Complimenting German for Clarion are Nick Frederick (10.1 ppg), Josh Craig (7.8 ppg), Hunter Craddock (6.6 ppg) and Skylar Rhoades (6.3 ppg).

Karns City is led by junior guard Chase Beighley, who is averaging 22.9 ppg.

Beighley gets help from Ethan McElroy, who checks in at 14.0 ppg including 19.5 over his last four games, while freshman Micah Rupp is one of the top young players in District 9 and averages 9.3 ppg.

The Gremlins are over .500 despite being without big man Nathan Waltman all season. They are hoping to get Waltman back soon.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

 

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales

 


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.