Naomi Marie (Garis) Wile

Friday, January 3, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

5e0e4b3543351Naomi Marie Wile, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born January 23, 1931, in Turnip Hole, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Margie Dasher Garis and was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.

On July 31, 1950, she married Robert L. Wile, who lived on a farm a quarter of a mile from her home. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1991.

Naomi was self-employed, working with her husband at Wile Plumbing and Heating. She was also the former secretary for the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem for 57 years, and was a member of the church choir, served on the Board of Trustees and as a Sunday School teacher.

Naomi was also a member of the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the New Bethlehem Harmonettes, and the Ladies Ceramic Club.

She loved camping, trips to Gettysburg and trips to the cabin and was well known for her homemade bread, turkey dinners and orange cookies.

Naomi will be greatly missed by her family and friends but has left them with many wonderful memories of her; tripping the car alarm at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, being saved by grandson, Brent, from the folding bed at the cabin and saving 100 baseball cards of one player, and so many more moments to remember.

Survivors include one son, Randy Wile and his wife, Marcy, of New Bethlehem; two daughters: Sharon Downs and her husband, Terry, also of New Bethlehem and Cheryl Beisel and her husband, William, of Stow, Ohio and seven grandchildren: Courtney, Daman, Angie, Brent, Alyssa, Colin, and Chris.

Naomi is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Kaia, Brynn, Caylen, Ty, Lexie, Delaney, Madison, Grayson, Emily and Taylor, and a sister-in-law, Audine Sanders of Conneaut Lake.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Garis, and a sister, Della Linamen.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Davis of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry, officiating.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Naomi’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com


