New Bethlehem Fitness Facility Aspiring for a Healthier Community

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Local residents will have a new opportunity to hold to those healthy resolutions this year.

Tri-County Health & Fitness, located above Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, is expanding their offerings to provide health and fitness options to more local residents.

The health and fitness center is the brainchild of New Bethlehem native Mitch Blose (pictured above) with some help from his brother Austin Blose. Mitch graduated from Slippery Rock University with a health and physical education degree and a certification in K-12 education.

According to Mitch, Tri-County Health & Fitness, which is a 501c(3) Non-profit that first opened a year ago, has been offering personal training services; however, the center is now expanding to offer memberships to community members.

“We’re keeping our same structure, but making it more available to people,” Blose told exploreClarion.com.

Rather than operating like a traditional gym, where people purchase a membership and just start showing up to utilize the facilities, Blose said he designed Tri-County Health & Fitness to be something more.

“We are striving to be community leaders in health and fitness. We want to help as many people as possible and make our community a healthier place by offering personal training and one-on-one consultations and really getting to know our members.”

Blose plans to continue to focus Tri-County Health & Fitness on being a center of learning for those who are looking to better their lives by discovering ways to become more fit and healthier.

“It’s a requirement: to become a member, you have to meet with me first,” Blose explained.

“We want to build that relationship and get an idea of people’s goals and what they want to achieve. From there, then a client can make a decision on whether they want to do the personal training or not. We can create and customize packages, and progress from there. One free training session, one free meal prep from our meal prep service, and one free smoothie are included with a membership, and members can also get free wellness consultations whenever they want.”

The idea of the center originated when Mitch and his brother, Austin, were both still in college several years ago.

“We wanted to have our own gym, and Austin ended up putting a business plan together for one of his college courses, and it kind of snowballed from there,” explained Mitch.

The opportunity finally came after their brother Zack Blose moved his restaurant, formerly known as Zack’s Shack, from its location on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, to its currently location on Wood Street, and rebranded it as simply Zack’s.

The Wood Street location had a second floor available, which had formerly housed a gym, where Blose’s father had actually worked many years earlier.

“Austin had accumulated some gym equipment, and then we started buying more.”

Tri-County Health & Fitness officially opened for personal training in January 2019.

“I really liked how things were working out, working with people one-on-one, and how I could see the results and could help them a lot more. We just want to keep that going.”

Mitch said since opening, they have served about 25 to 30 clients, with many training on a regular basis, and are hoping to be able to expand to help more people in the local community.

“We want to try to do as much as we can with personal health. We base everything off of the triangle of wellness, which includes physical activity, sleep, and nutrition. We break everything down into those three categories for guidance on a person’s health journey.”

Having an in-house restaurant that will partner with their efforts in the fitness center that will also set them apart, noted Mitch.

“There are a lot of things people can do to be healthier, and sometimes working out isn’t the answer, but we can still help with that.”

The facility plans to hold not only classes, like their Ladies Fitness Class and the tumbling classes they already have available, but also special events, ranging from physical activities to cooking classes and even wellness lectures. They will also be looking to partner with local schools for boot camps for athletes.

“We have a lot of options.”

In honor of the new, expanded options, Tri-County Health & Fitness will be holding a special Opening Day Event on Saturday, January 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is offering a special opportunity for one lucky local sports team. The sports team most represented by athletes, family members, and friends attending the event will be awarded with a $500 donation, and any Clarion County sports team is able to participate. Participants are required to register at the door and turn in a completed “passport” at the end of the event for their “points” toward the team goal to be counted.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. hosted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and the New Bethlehem Borough Council.

