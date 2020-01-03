Penny Daniels

Penny Sue Valera Daniels, 66, of 1129 Chestnut Street, Franklin, passed away after battling a long illness on December 31, 2019, in Erie.

Born on August 13, 1953, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Frederick S. Stevens, I and Viola June Flinspach. She was a graduate of the 1973 Class of Franklin High School.

On November 25, 1972, she married the love of her life, Timothy D. Daniels, Sr., and they spent 47 wonderful years together.

For most of her life, Penny worked for UPMC Northwest in the Medical Records Department as a Records Analyst; she retired after 43 years.

As a woman of great faith, Penny was an active member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church. She also lived her life with jubilance, enjoying every moment to the fullest. She was an avid baker, reader, and loved music. One of her favorite pastimes was watching movies, especially going to see Disney movies with her lifetime friend, Robin Shirey and the movies on the LifeTime Channel, and watching her favorite soap opera, The Young and The Restless. Penny enjoyed the little things in life as well, like the falling snow.

With a kind and compassionate heart, Penny was known to all as a caring and sensitive woman. Never a day went by where she wasn’t helping others, like how she taught her daughter and nieces how to drive. She adored her family, friends, her cat, Chloe, and her grandchildren who were the loves of her life.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Timothy D. Daniels, Sr.; her son, Jamison Paul Daniels and his wife, Kara, of Franklin; her daughter, Ebony Starr Daniels of Franklin; her four grandchildren, Romy Lynne Daniels, Joyner Jamison Daniels, Crue William Etzel, and Hadlee Joy Donaldson; and her step-mother, Ester Stevens

Penny is further survived by her seven brothers, Frederick S. Stevens, II and his wife, Selena, David C. Stevens, John Bowen, II and his wife, Edna, C. Robert Bowen, David Bowen and his wife, Heidi, Garrett Bowen, and J. B. James Bowen and his wife, Lori; her seven sisters, Gloria Ann Welms, Sharon Thorton and her husband, Kenneth, Roxie Boykin and her husband, Stanley, Kandy Stevens Blackhurst, Rainy Stevens, Tammy Rhinehart, and Maria Mook and her husband, Scott; her favorite uncle, Kenneth Sherene and his wife, Mirian; her favorite aunt, Daisy Rorie; and by her God-daughter, Kiara Anderson.

She also leaves behind her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathi Nolen, Pamela Jones Anderson, Mark Daniels, Melanie Richburg and her husband, Ron, and Deirde Daniels; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, a close cousin, Dennis “Buzzy” Scott, who loved and adored her.

In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Daniel and Maebelle Poindexter; her two sons, Timothy D. Daniels, Jr. and George Hamilton Daniels; her brother, Trooper Frank Bowen; her nephew, Keenan Lawrence; her niece, Tausha Baker; and her aunt, Hazel Bowen.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Penny’s life will be held at the church following visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m., with Reverend Brad Riddle, pastor of the church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Penny’s honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

