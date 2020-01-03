Ronald L. Wheeler, 77, of Cooperstown, passed away on January 1, 2020, to start the New Year in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born on October 21, 1942, in Worth Township, he was the son of the late Robert and Elsie (Hoover), Wheeler. On April 15, 1988, he married the love of his life, the former Debra Ferringer; she survives him.

For 30 years, Ronald worked for Polk Center as an Equipment Operator.

A man of the outdoors, Ronald loved being outside, whether it was to garden or to mow the lawn; he even mowed Sunville Cemetery for 40 years. He also enjoyed tinkering, loved his puzzles, and playing cards. He enjoyed all the cruises and travels he took with his wife, Debra.

Ronald was known to all as a happy and cheerful man, with a generous heart and kind to all. He was the greeter “with a big smile” at the Bradleytown Community Church and was known to help anyone with anything. He adored his family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Debra Wheeler of Cooperstown; his son, Dennis L. Cummings and his significant other, Lucy, of Somerset; his two daughters, Kamila J. Esterline and her husband, Paul, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Stephanie M. Thurber and her husband, Josh, of Allison Park, PA; and his five grandchildren, Abigail Esterline, Elicia Esterline, Chelsie Cummings, Aaron Shifflett, and Bella Cummings.

Ronald is further survived by his brother, Elden Wheeler of Hendersonville, PA; his three sisters, Helen Haugh and her husband, Larry, of Titusville, Karen Moon of Hendersonville, and Carol Gump and her husband, Joe, of Zephyr Hills, FL; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his infant brother, Harold Richard Wheeler; and by his sister, Esther Wheeler.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Ronald will be held at the Bradleytown Community Church, 1971 Bradleytown Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317, on Monday, January 6, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Glenn Walker, pastor of the church, officiating.

Ronald will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ronald’s honor to the Bradleytown Community Church, 1971 Bradleytown Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

