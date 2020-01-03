Shippenville Couple Pass Away Hours Apart After 72 Years of Marriage

Dennis A. Schwabenbauer, 97, and Dorothea A. Schwabenbauer, 94, of Shippenville, both passed away 6 hours apart on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Dennis, being the gentleman he was, let her go first. He was born on July 26, 1922, in Lucinda; son of the late Aloysius J. and Edith J. Gatesman Schwabenbauer.

She was born on November 8, 1925, in Lucinda; daughter of the late Edward and Theresa Schmader Steiner.

Dennis served in the United States Army during WWII and is survived by his close friend: Michael Seery, whom he served with.

They were married on June 5, 1947, and just celebrated their 72nd Anniversary.

Dennis worked most of his life as a self-employed truck driver and also worked for Knox Glass.

Dorothea worked as a Bank Teller at the First Seneca Bank in Shippenville for 21 years.

They both were members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Dennis was also a member of the Goldwing Touring Association, riding until he was 89 years old, the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion, and the Knights of Columbus.

Dorothea was a charter member of the Nydill Chapter of Embroiders Guild for 25 years and mastered many techniques of embroidering. She also belonged to the Pennsylvania Ohio Needlepoint Guild for many years. Dorothea taught many types of embroidering at classes for the Saw Mill Center of the Arts in Cooks Forest.

Dennis enjoyed listening to Bluegrass and Dorothea enjoyed collecting art glass and stamps.

They also enjoyed traveling and camping.

Dennis and Dorothea are survived by their two sons: Thomas A. Schwabenbauer and his wife, Angela, of Cranberry and Stephen M. Schwabenbauer and his wife, Deb, of Knox; eight grandchildren: Kyle Schwabenbauer and his wife, Kim, Lissa Strang and her husband, Steven, Corry Eisenman and his wife, Brittany, Jeremy Eisenman and his wife, Jennifer, Nicholas Schwabenbauer and his wife, Jessica, Joshua Schwabenbauer and his wife, Ashley, Zack Schwabenbauer, and Samantha Ferguson and her husband, JJ; 16 great-grandchildren; and a niece: Linda Steiner Mander and her husband, Chuck. He is also survived by his brother: Arthur Schwabenbauer and his wife, Joan, of Coatesville; two sisters: Mary Jane Jadlocki and her husband, Robert, of North Carolina and Diane Bauer and her husband, Ray, of Lucinda; and his sister-in-law: Freda Schwabenbauer of Clarion. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Leon, Regis, and Robert; and a sister: Alberta. Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Grace; and two brothers: Edward and James.

They were both preceded in death by their son: Edward “Bear”; daughter: E. Annie; and a grandson: Adam.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home on Monday, January 6, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made in their name to the Saint Joseph Catholic School or the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

