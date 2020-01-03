Squatters Busted for Meth in Clarion Borough Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two people are facing hearings on Tuesday on felony drug charges following a search of a Clarion Borough residence where they were allegedly “squatting.”

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Harley James Storrs and 26-year-old Patricia Louise Matson, both of Kittanning, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Both individuals are currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail each.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed on a Clarion Borough residence in early December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 12, the Clarion Borough Police Department, with the assistance of the Clarion-based State Police and Clarion University Police, served a search warrant at a residence on Wilson Avenue in Clarion Borough for criminal trespass.

The complaint notes the residence is a rental property, and the owner of the residence reported there were people “squatting” in the residence, and he did not know who they were.

According to the complaint, the Clarion Borough Police and CNET were aware of the residence and its involvement in drug activity involving crystal methamphetamine.

On December 11 and 12, Clarion Borough Police conducted surveillance of the residence, and a search warrant was applied for and granted to search the residence for persons inside on December 12.

The complaint notes the warrant was served at the residence around 11:05 a.m., and three people were located on the second floor of the residence, including Harley James Storrs and Patricia Louise Matson, who were found sleeping in a bedroom on the second floor. They were then detained and identified.

Drug paraphernalia, along with a locked Dewalt Plastic Power Tool case, were found in plain view in the bedroom. Chief William Peck then confronted Storrs about the tool case and asked him what was inside of it. Storrs reported it was a portable drill, and Chief Peck noted there was drug paraphernalia in plain view and pointed out that no one uses a lock on a case for a drill. Storrs then allegedly admitted the case contained “a couple of eight balls” of crystal methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Storrs and Matson were then transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

A second warrant, for a search of the residence for controlled substances, was then applied for and granted. It was served around 3:20 p.m. and the following items were seized, which the complaint notes were all found in the bedroom where Storrs and Matson were located:

– Digital scale

– two glass smoking pipes

– baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine

– Coca Cola can with a fake bottom

– two ziplock baggies containing suspected methamphetamine (located inside the fake Coca Cola can)

– Dewalt took box which contained the baggies and Coca Cola can

– numerous baggies of drug packaging material

– two other drug pipes.

According to the complaint, the total approximate weight of crystal methamphetamine that was seized from the bedroom was half of an ounce.

Matson and Storrs were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:14 a.m. on Monday, December 16.

The name of the third individual found inside the residence has not been released, and no further charges related to the incident have been filed.

RELATED:

Squatter’s Tip Leads to Meth Bust in Clarion Borough

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.