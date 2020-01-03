 

Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Friday, January 3, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 2 scores.

BOYS

NTL

Cameron County 56, Otto-Eldred 30
Smethport 48, Port Allegany 47
Oswayo Valley 51, Galeton 40
Oswayo Valley 51, Galeton 40
Coudersport 57, Northern Potter 9

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 73, Curwensville 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Northern Potter 49, Bucktail 22


