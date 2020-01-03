Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, January 3, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 2 scores.
BOYS
NTL
Cameron County 56, Otto-Eldred 30
Smethport 48, Port Allegany 47
Oswayo Valley 51, Galeton 40
Coudersport 57, Northern Potter 9
GIRLS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 73, Curwensville 32
NON-CONFERENCE
Northern Potter 49, Bucktail 22
