Two Redbank Valley Players Named to PFN Coaches Select All-State Football Team

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (D9Sports) – A total of four District 9 football players were named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Football News (PFN) Coaches Select Class 1A and Class 3A All-State teams Thursday.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield (left) and Trent Bowersox (right). Photos by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

Class 1A Team • Class 3A Team • Class 5A Team



A pair of Redbank Valley players earned Class 1A honors with a pair of St. Marys players taking home Class 3A accolades.

Making the Class 1A squad from District 9 were Redbank Valley senior offensive guard Trent Bowersox (second team) and Redbank Valley sophomore defensive end Joe Mansfield (second team).

Members of the Class 3A team from District 9 included St. Marys senior offensive guard Jake Walter (second team) and St. Marys safety James Davis (second team).

A Class 5A team was also announced Thursday, but District 9 doesn’t currently have a Class 5A team.

The Class 2A, Class 4A and Class 6A teams will be announced Friday.

The PFN Coaches Select teams were nominated and voted on by the coaches. Coaches were asked to nominate and vote on their team’s classification. Some stuck to that while several others nominated and voted in other classes as well. In all, 246 coaches participated.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.