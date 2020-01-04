A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Light snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

