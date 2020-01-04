Beauty for Ashes: Local Artist Uses Art as Recovery from Years of Abuse, Addiction

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For Jen Doyle, art is a form of therapy to help her recover from years of abuse and addiction.

It came as a surprise to her when someone expressed an interest in buying that art.

The Franklin resident created Beauty for Ashes, hoping not only to display her pictures but to tell her story and maybe help others facing the same battles.

The name is biblical, coming from Isaiah 61:3 – To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair – because her faith is one thing she has never lost.

Doyle suffered abuse at a young age from teenage foster brothers.

“Definitely, boundaries were crossed,” Doyle told exploreClarion.com.

When she was 11 years old, an assistant youth volunteer at her church started grooming her for sex. By the time she turned 12, they were sexually involved. The man was 38 years old.

“The grooming process was probably a year,” she remembered. “He stepped in as a father-figure, trying to gain my trust, which he did.”

That sexual abuse continued for six months, during which time the man told her that he loved her and that they would eventually be married. She believed the man at the time.

Something she told a friend, led to that friend telling a parent. The man was eventually arrested, tried, and convicted.

“That was terrifying for me,” Doyle said. “All of a sudden, my secret was out.”

While Doyle remembered that people were supportive and tried to be helpful, she still felt lost.

“When I think back to that time,” she said. “Everyone was talking about it or about me. I don’t feel like anyone was talking to me.”

“I didn’t even realize the extent to which I had been taken advantage of. Even when he went to prison, I thought this was just a relationship. I was so brainwashed.”

It wasn’t until two years later when she was watching a talk show discussing the grooming process predators use on children that she fully understood what had occurred, and that’s when anger set in.

Doyle says that she also struggled with a 20-year addiction to pornography, something she said not only made her feel embarrassed, but she found it often dismissed as a male, not a female, problem.

Although Doyle received therapy, those sessions never reached the real issues.

“It was never a problem of someone not listening,” she said. “It was not being able to make contact with someone who understood how to help.”

“Everyone was supportive and wanted to help. I just couldn’t find anyone who knew how to help.”

Finally, Doyle found The Bethesda Workshops, a Christian-based program with certified sex addiction therapists trained to address the trauma that leads to such addiction.

“What I learned, just like anybody dealing with an addiction, whether it be drugs, sex, alcohol, or even food, addiction is not our problem,” she said. “Addiction is what we use to try to solve our problem.”

She said that she worries when she reads about similar abuse cases and wonders if the victim has been able to get the help they need. That is one of the reasons she has decided to come forward with her story.

Doyle was always artistically inclined, so it makes sense she would look for healing in art.

“I’ve heard that when you do art, whether it’s coloring or something like painting, that you use a separate part of the brain.”

About a year ago, she took up watercolors and still considers herself to be in the learning process.

“I just love how, the colors just kind of mesh together, and you let them do whatever. I’m just as surprised as anybody else when I see how it comes together.”

Doyle has a full-time job and a part-time job, so the painting isn’t something she does for the income. She does it for herself. The fact that others appreciate it is a bonus.

She started going to craft shows during the summer and has sold some of her work on Etsy.

“I love doing this, and I love that other people love it. It’s something I do for myself and not for anybody else.”

For more information, visit Beauty for Ashes Facebook page and online at https://www.beauty4ashes613.com/.

