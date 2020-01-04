Bobbye Tate Powell, 82, of Emlenton, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, died at 6:10 p.m. Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Powell had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the past year.

Bobbye was born on January 9, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Charles Weldon and Mary Aline Hooper Tate and step father Claud O’dell. She was a 1955 graduate of Forrest City High School in Arkansas. Bobbye had been a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis,Tennessee. Bobbye had a love for animals and throughout her life had many pets. Mrs. Powell was a well-known and talented professional artist in Memphis, having worked with her husband who was an interior designer. She served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship International for many years.

She was married in Forrest City, Arkansas to James Donald Powell on August 31, 1956. Mr. Powell preceded her in death on June 1, 2008.

Bobbye is survived by a daughter, Elisabeth T. Powell Regester and her husband, Dr. Kurt Regester of Emlenton, a granddaughter, Laurel Tate Regester of Emlenton; two sisters, Claudia Keith and her husband, Ewing, of Memphis, TN and Christine Dunn and her husband, David, of Franklin, TN; five nieces, Cynthia Poynor, Glenn Fuqua, Lynda Kay Rowe, Laney O’dell Dunn, and McKenzie VanFlettern, and three nephews, William C. Powell, Robert Powell, and Christopher Keith.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by an infant son, Clifton Weldon Powell.

A memorial service in Memphis will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Reference memorial ID# 11881442.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Emlenton.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

