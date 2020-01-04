Boocks Leads Clarion Women’s Basketball Past SRU; CU Men Fall to The Rock

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team erased a five-point deficit after one quarter and steadily built a lead of their own, as Clarion held on for a 63-60 victory over Slippery Rock at Tippin Gym on Friday.

(Photo of Clarion U.’s Olivia Boocks. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The victory was the first PSAC win over the year for the Golden Eagles (3-9, 1-5 PSAC), and marks the second straight year they’ve beaten Slippery Rock at home.

Olivia Boocks from A-C Valley came off the bench for a team-high 17 points, including three three-pointers in the first half and a 5-of-8 mark behind the line for the full night. Yasmin Lewis started the night off hot and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jada Smith hauled in 10 boards of her own.

Celeste Ryman scored just six points all night but may have added two of the most important points of the night in crunch time. The Golden Eagles led just 61-60 with 20 seconds remaining when Ryman was fouled by Kasch Harris, putting the freshman on the line in a crucial moment. Ryman drained both free throws to extend Clarion’s lead to 63-60, and the defense hunkered down for an important possession. They stood tall and forced a missed three-pointer by The Rock, clinching the win for Clarion.

Slippery Rock led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter but the Golden Eagles reversed that score in the second. Emily Brown made her second three-pointer of the quarter with 1:49 left in the half, sinking the shot from the left corner to put Clarion up 28-26. The Rock scored four straight to retake the lead, but Yndiah Bobo made a free throw late to tie the score at 31 heading into halftime.

Ryman made her lone field goal of the night with under four minutes to go in the third quarter, making a three-pointer to set Clarion ahead 38-35. The teams traded buckets in the final seconds of action in the third, with Lewis scoring in the paint to make it 45-44. Daeja Quick scored with 6:25 left in regulation to put The Rock ahead, but it was the last lead they held as Lewis quickly responded with a jumper. Boocks pushed the lead to five points with a trey, and Emily Hegedus from Karns City added one of her own with just over a minute to go to make it 59-54. The Golden Eagles held on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

Keystone graduate Madison Johnson carried The Rock’s offense for much of the game. The redshirt senior guard finished the night with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Daeja Quick sparked Slippery Rock’s offense early on the way to a 19-point effort that included four assists and a pair of steals. LeeAnn Gibson from Karns city just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Redbank Valley graduate Brooke Hinderliter was hampered by foul trouble for much of the night and scored just eight points while Karington Ketterer rounded out The Rock’s scorers with two points all the while grabbing five rebounds.

ROCK MEN TOP GOLDEN EAGLES

CLARION, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team outscored Clarion University 45-18 in the second half to run away with a 73-46 win in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division action Friday night at Tippin Gymnasium.

Slippery Rock improves to 6-6 overall and 2-4 in PSAC games with the win, while Clarion slips to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in league games.

The opening half featured five ties and three lead changes on the way to a 28-28 score at the break. Slippery Rock shot just 32.4 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, while Clarion shot 35.5 percent.

That script flipped early in the second half when SRU opened with a 12-0 run and never looked back. The Rock shot 61.5 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from 3-point in the second half, while holding the Golden Eagles to just five made field goals and a 20.8 percent shooting mark over the final 20 minutes.

Micah Till played a season-high 30 minutes and recorded his first double-double of the year with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead The Rock. He finished his night shooting 7-of-11 from the field and added three steals, one block and one assist.

Deontae Robertson shot even better from the field at 8-of-10, including 3-of-4 from 3-point, to finish with 19 points. He also handed out three assists and blocked two shots. Jared Armstrong chipped in 11 points and Amante Britt scored six points and handed out three assists.

Will Robinson Jr. entered the game averaging just over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, but was hampered with early foul trouble and finished with four points and four rebounds.

Slippery Rock finished the night shooting 45.0 percent from the field (27-of-60), 40.9 percent from 3-point (9-of-22) and 58.8 percent from the free-throw line (10-of-17) while posting a 45-33 advantage in total rebounds.

Clarion shot 29.1 percent from the field (16-of-55), 38.9 percent from 3-point (7-of-18) and 58.3 percent from the free-throw line (7-of-12).

Elijah Cottrill scored a team-high 13 points as the only Golden Eagle player to reach double figures.

The Golden Eagles (2-10, 1-5 PSAC) will hit the road for a road contest against Seton Hill on January at 7:30 p.m. before returning home for a three-game homestand on January 8.

